Area residents are invited to participate in a barn quilt painting class at The Stitchery.
Participants can choose between two dates -- today from 11-4 p.m. or on Saturday, Aug. 21 from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Instruction will be provided by Patricia Montgomery and participants will begin with a primed board. They'll go through each step drafting, taping and painting.
The result will be a beautiful 24 x 24 quilt block ready to adorn a barn, home or business.
The class fee is $65. The Stitchery is located at 9 Central Plaza in Rome.