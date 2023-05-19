City commissioner Elaina Beeman just got to watch proudly as two local students were rewarded for their hard work and overcoming daunting obstacles.
Beeman is the coordinator of a Northwest Georgia Housing Authority program called SOAR. It stands for Students + Opportunities + Achievements = Results. The program helps 15- to 20-year-olds within the housing authority community prepare for college.
Many of the students have never been exposed to college, or to success, and the program sets their sights high with a recognition of the amount of work needed to achieve their goals.
Beeman was in Jekyll Island recently when two local students, seniors at Rome High School and Rockmart High School, received academic scholarships from the Georgia Association of Housing and Redevelopment Authorities.
The scholarships allow the students to attend schools of their choice.
Amy Lopez Contreras, a senior at Rome High School, received a $2,500 scholarship and Timber Darden, a senior at Rockmart High School received a $1,000 scholarship.
One could tell the pride and joy in Beeman’s voice when she explained that this is the third year SOAR program students have received an award and the first time a student from Rockmart has done so. The Northwest Georgia Housing Authority serves Rome, Cave Spring and Rockmart.
“Timber plays basketball and works at McDonalds,” Beeman said. “She maintains good grades and works very hard. Amy is a senior who worked through a work-based learning program and allows her to go to school as well as work at a job. She speaks three languages.”
Both students’ families have lived in public housing, Beeman explained.
Both young women had to submit an application, three letters of reference, a high school transcript, ACT or SAT scores, extra curricular activities and a letter of support from the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority’s executive director.
After their scholarship submissions, each applicant and the housing authority were notified of their selection or non-selection. The finalists were invited, along with one guest, to attend the HAGRA Spring Conference where they underwent personal interviews with scholarship committee members.
Both Amy and Timber chose their mothers to travel to Jekyll Island with them along with Beeman and LaShawn Hall, the Envision Center Coordinator.
“Their mothers got to hear their names called and got to see them walk up to receive these scholarships they deserve and worked so hard for,” Beeman said proudly. “HUD officials and housing authority representatives from all over Georgia applauded applauded them.”
What impressed the Scholarship Committee members, she said, was that both of finalists maintained their grade point averages while working part time during their senior year in high school. Timber is employed by McDonald’s in Rockmart while Amy is employed by the Rome Board Education WIOA Program at the Envision Center.
“This (scholarship) gives me to push to keep going and further my education in nursing,” Timber said. “This motivates me to keep going.”
“It really means a lot because I was thinking about how I’d cover all my expenses,” Amy said. “This helps a great deal for me and my family.”
Beeman said she hopes Timber and Amy’s successes will inspire other students to keep working and reaching for their goals
“I try to tell them the sky’s the limit,” she said. “Just because you might not be able to see the way, doesn’t mean there isn’t a way. If you believe it you can achieve it. If you make the grades and have the commitment, people will support you.”
Amy plans to attend Georgia Northwestern Technical College and Timber was recently accepted to Jacksonville state. She’s still waiting on a response from Kennesaw State, however, where she’d like to study nursing.