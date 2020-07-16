This will be the second weekend to see performances of Rome Shakespeare Festival’s comedy “The Odd Couple” and organizers are assuring audiences that precautions are being taken toward safety and hygiene.
“We are sanitizing and socially distancing our seating at the (River Arts District) Playhouse,” said RSF’s founder and artistic director Gail Deschamps. “We also take temperatures at the door and hand out masks with the program.”
The Neil Simon comedy “The Odd Couple” opened July 9 and is a hilarious comedy starring Tim Naddy as Oscar and Levi Burdick as Felix.
When fussy Felix becomes suicidal over his impending divorce, he accepts an offer to move in with his best friend, messy slob, Oscar. Felix drives Oscar crazy with his obsession with cleanliness and when a double date with two wacky British neighbors backfires, Oscar goes crazy.
Tickets are $16. Show times are Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m.
To order tickets, visit online at TheRAD.biz or call 706-331-1006.