Cornbread cooked in an iron skillet is simply the best. But, do you ever use your iron skillet for anything other than frying chicken or baking bread? For some sweet variety, try using that well-seasoned skillet to make a taste tempting treat. To season your iron skillet or to maintain a seasoned skillet, you should apply a coating of vegetable or canola oil to the entire surface and bake in the oven at 450 degrees for about an hour. Also, never allow the iron skillet to soak in water for any length of time, but rather clean it with a pan scraper and hot water and then dry it out really well. Afterwards, it is a good idea to spray the skillet with some cooking oil and then wipe it out with a paper towel before storing it away.
Iron Skillet Cinnamon Rolls
2 (8 count) cans buttermilk biscuits
6 TBSP. butter, melted
¾ cup sugar
½ TBSP. light brown sugar
1 TBSP. ground cinnamon
Icing:
¼ cup butter, softened
1 ½ cups powdered sugar
1 tsp. pure vanilla extract
2-3 TBSP. heavy cream
1 heaping TBSP. whipped cream cheese spread
Put the butter in a shallow bowl and heat in the microwave. In a separate bowl, stir together the sugar, cinnamon, and light brown sugar; set aside. Remove the biscuits from the packages. Roll or press each biscuit into a flat dough round. Dip each biscuit in the melted butter and shake off the excess; dip the biscuit into the cinnamon sugar mixture, shake off the excess, roll up each biscuit, then use a sharp knife to cut the biscuit in half. Place the rolled-up biscuits in a well-greased and seasoned iron skillet in a circle pattern. Bake in a preheated 350-degree oven for 20 minutes; bake until the biscuits are done and lightly browned. To make the icing, beat together the softened butter, powdered sugar, and vanilla extract. Add in the heavy cream and whipped cream cheese; blend until icing is a smooth consistency. Allow cinnamon rolls to cool for about 7-8 minutes before frosting. Note: I use a 9-inch iron skillet for this recipe. If you use a smaller skillet, you will need to adjust the number of biscuits used. I use Pillsbury Buttermilk Grands Southern Homestyle biscuits.
Iron Skillet Pecan Cobbler
1 stick unsalted butter
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 cup whole milk
1 cup sugar
1 ½ tsp. baking powder
½ tsp. kosher salt
Filling:
½ cup light brown sugar
1 large egg, lightly beaten
1 tsp. pure vanilla extract
¼ tsp. kosher salt
1 ½ cups chopped pecans
1 (1.55 oz.) Hershey’s milk chocolate bar, optional
Pure maple syrup
Preheat a seasoned 9-inch cast iron skillet in a 375-degree oven. Remove skillet from the oven and add the stick of butter; return to the oven until the butter has melted. In a bowl, whisk together the flour, milk, sugar, baking powder, and salt until smooth; set aside. In a separate bowl, stir together the light brown sugar, egg, vanilla extract, salt, and pecans. (If you want to add chocolate to the pecan filling, grate a Hershey’s chocolate bar and stir into the pecan filling mixture.) Pour the (flour) batter over the melted butter in the skillet, but do not stir. Next, pour the pecan filling into the center of the skillet. Bake in the oven for 30-35 minutes. Remove from the oven and drizzle with maple syrup. Serve warm with vanilla ice cream.
Skillet Apple-Pecan Brownie
1 cup all-purpose flour
½ cup light brown sugar, packed
½ cup sugar
¼ tsp. salt
2 tsp. ground cinnamon
2 large eggs
1 tsp. pure vanilla extract
½ cup melted butter, allow to cool to room temperature
2 cups peeled and chopped apples
½ cup pecans, chopped
1 ½ TBSP. butter
Place an 8-or 9- inch cast iron skillet in a 350-degree oven and allow to preheat. In a bowl, whisk together the flour, brown sugar, granulated sugar, salt, and cinnamon. Stir in the chopped apples and chopped pecans. Set aside. In a separate bowl, beat together the eggs, vanilla extract, and ½ cup melted butter. Stir the flour mixture into the egg mixture. Remove the iron skillet from the oven and melt the 1 ½ TBSP. butter in the skillet; swirl to coat the entire pan. Pour the batter into the hot pan and place in the oven. Bake for 35-40 minutes, or until toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Cool in the skillet for 20 minutes before slicing. Note: You can add a dash of nutmeg to the recipe. Serve warm brownies with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and a drizzle of caramel sauce.