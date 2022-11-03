A story of romance, brutality, despair and even comedy opens Nov. 16 at Berry College.
“The Illusion” is a play by Tony Kushner, adapted from Pierre Corneille’s seventeenth-century comedy, “L’Illusion Comique” and follows a contrite father seeking news of his prodigal son by way of a sorcerer. The magician conjures three episodes from the young man’s life. Inexplicably, each scene finds the boy in a slightly different world where names change and allegiances shift.
The show pulls the audience in on another level as well. Audience members have four seating sections to choose from — Love, Wealth, Power and Magic. When moments of the play address one of these four themes, watch for the unexpected, depending on which section you choose.
“People are going to love how the play interacts with the audience in subtle ways,” said assistant stage manager Sam Russell.
Director Peter Friedrich promised fun and surprises along with the play’s main themes.
“Taking risks is so important for artists in training and this play is full of them,” Friedrich said. “To get our Berry community full on board with heightened language and poetry, we promise plenty of fun, action and big surprises.”
The show runs Wednesday to Saturday, Nov. 16-19 starting at 7 p.m. and on Sunday, Nov. 20 starting at 2 p.m.
All reserved tickets are $7. Tickets are available online at berry.edu/onstage or by calling the box office at 706-236-2263.