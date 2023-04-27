One of Rome’s most popular events is back and will have many familiar faces in the spotlight.
The Rome Celebrity Dance Challenge returns in August, bringing fancy footwork to the Rome City Auditorium stage. The event is always a crowd pleaser as well known locals battle for the title with a variety of choreographed dance routines.
As expected, some will be surprisingly good dancers while others will provide laughter and entertainment as they try their best to impress the judges and the audience.
All proceeds raised by this event will benefit the Sexual Assault Center of Northwest Georgia.
“We hope you will save the date and make plans to join us for a great evening of entertainment,” said Kimberly King, executive director of the Sexual Assault Center of Northwest Georgia. “I am excited about this year’s lineup and I know you will be, too!”
The event is modeled after the popular reality television show “Dancing with the Stars. Twelve celebrity teams will compete by dancing in a variety of styles including hip hop, ballroom and everything in between.
Here are this year’s teams:
Capt. Grant Collier of the Rome-Floyd Fire Department dancing with his wife, Hope Collier of Hair Fifth Avenue, with choreography assistance from Summer Fincher of Rome Civic Ballet.
LaDonna Collins of the Rome-Floyd County Commission on Children & Youth dancing with her husband, Eric Collins of the Rome Floyd Chamber, with choreography assistance from Kimberly Vaughn, Grambling University School Band dance instructor.
Susie Franklin of Publix Pharmacy dancing with Vlad Rekun of Jones Dancesport Ballroom in Marietta.
Dr. Dixon Freeman, OB/GYN physician who practiced at Northwest Georgia Medical Clinic for over 20 years, dancing with Dicie Waters of The Dance Centre and Rome Middle School.
Dr. Robersteen Howard of Harbin Clinic dancing with her husband, Dr. Kenneth Howard of Harbin Clinic, with choreography assistance from Kathy Baird of Baird Ballet.
Billy Newby of Newby’s Vineyard and Winery dancing with Hannah Camacho of The Dance Centre and Baird Ballet.
Charity Perez of Rock N’ Roll Sushi dancing with Adolfo Chacon of the YMCA of Rome-Floyd County and Chacon Quality Paint.
Dr. Henaro Sabino of Harbin Clinic dancing with Amanda DeWitt of Ideal Meals and Rome Athletic Club.
Caleigh Schroeder of Schroeder’s New Deli dancing with Russell Evans of The UPS Store with choreography assistance from Maggie Grace Brinson of The Dance Centre.
Chaplain David Thornton of the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office dancing with Joanna Parker of The Dance Centre and Elm Street Elementary School.
Megan Treglown of the Downtown Development Authority dancing with Nicky Mann of Woodmann Creations.
Mimi Weed of Mel & Mimi dancing with her daughter-in-law, Jackie Weed of West End Elementary School.
The DDA’s Megan Treglown said she’s cautiously excited about the prospect of competing and performing in front of a big crowd.
“Billy Newby and I have already been talking smack so I’m definitely going to have to beat him one way or another,” she said.
Meanwhile, Caleigh Schroeder and her partner Russell Evans know they’ll be up against stiff competition but are ready to put the work in and sent a strong message to the other contestants.
“I’m so excited to be involved in such a cool event for a great cause,” Schroeder said. “The other teams better bring their A games because Russell and I are in it to win it!
Teams compete for the Judges’ Choice Award, to be determined by a panel of judges, and the People’s Choice Award, which is determined by community support in the form of funds donated. An online voting website will be launched in May.
“The Sexual Assault Center of Northwest Georgia provides critical services to five counties in our region,” said Ghee Wilson, president of the Board of Directors. “Unfortunately, as is the case with many non-profit organizations, our grant funding has been cut continuously over the past several years, while the SAC team has seen a staggering 45% increase in services since 2020. By simply attending this event, you are making a contribution to a very worthwhile cause and helping us raise awareness in our community. Plus, I guarantee that you will love the show.”
The Rome Celebrity Dance Challenge will take place Saturday, Aug. 5 starting at 7 p.m. at the Rome City Auditorium. Tickets aren’t yet available but visit “Rome Celebrity Dance Challenge” on Facebook to keep up with the latest information.