Just a few weeks after publication, “The Chubbs: A Free Black Family’s Journey from the Antebellum Era to the Mid-1900s” is experiencing some success.
The book, about the Chubb family and Chubbtown, located in Cave Spring, has garnered top spot on the Sunbury Press’ Top Print Books for June 2020. It documents the author’s (Dr. Clemmie Whatley’s) search for the truth behind her long-held family legend about daughter kidnapped into slavery then bought back by the family.
Whatley has spent the past five years researching and and documenting the Chubb family history. Her journey of discovery started simply but turned into a comprehensive historical account of a family and community that has resulted in the publication by Sunbury Press.
Like many Black families living during the Antebellum Era through the Civil Rights Era, the Chubb family endured many obstacles as they strove for a respectful life.
Whatley’s book takes readers on a historical journey with the Chubb family, who, after relocating from North Carolina, eventually settled in Chubbtown, forming a self-sufficient Black community in the Floyd and Polk County area of northwest Georgia in the 1860s.
Understanding the environment and the context of laws and policies became important in defining the lives of the people who lived during these periods. Throughout the book, the context of the time helps the reader better understand the conditions and frame the factors that influenced free people of color during antebellum times and after the Civil War.
Whatley is a retired Associate Professor of Education from the Tift College of Education at Mercer University. She grew up during segregation, in Chubbtown, a self-sufficient Black community established pre-Civil War, located in Cave Spring. She was the first Black valedictorian of Cave Spring High School after desegregation and was one of the first Black women to graduate from Georgia Institute of Technology in 1973.
