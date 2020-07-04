Wednesday was Noah Lindberg’s first day in Golden, Colorado.
The Rome native has moved out west for several months after being awarded a coveted internship as a geophysicist with the Geologic Hazards Science Center in Golden, Colorado. The Cooperative Summer Field Training Program is an internship program of the U.S. Geological Survey.
“I’ve always liked natural science,” said Lindberg, who is the son of Jessica and Eric Lindberg. “My parents raised me very much in the outdoors, going on several camping trips a year and I was in the boy scouts. I’ve done river cleanups around the Etowah, especially Ridge Ferry Park.”
But it wasn’t until he graduated from Rome High in 2016 and entered Guilford College in North Carolina that his career path began to unfold before him.
Upon entering college, he didn’t really know what direction he wanted to go, but decided to take an introduction to geology class as an elective, simply to fulfill his science credit.
“That sort of kickstarted my love of geology,” he said. “The geology department was amazing. I fell in love with the people, I enjoyed my classes and professors and the other students. That really sparked my interest in this field.”
Lindberg graduated this year with a bachelor’s degree in geology. But this prestigious internship has been in the works for a while.
Every geology student has to do a summer field camp. Lindberg traveled to Pennsylvania to do his and drove across the country ending up in Idaho, which he said involved a lot of stopping, camping and looking at rocks the entire way. Because of that field camp, he applied for this internship which is a joint program between the National Association of Geoscience Teachers and the U.S. Geologic Survey.
“I had to be nominated out of the students in my field camp program,” he said. “The director had to nominate me and then I had to be invited to apply. After applying, you’re notified that you may be called for a phone interview. It’s a long process. I’ve been working on getting here for a year now.”
Over the next four months, Lindberg will be working at the Geologic Science Center at the Colorado School of Mines doing research in geophysics and seismology.
“Basically I’ll be assessing hazards and risks of earthquakes and landslides throughout the United States,” he said. “This is a really great opportunity to learn and work but also to network with people in this field.”
Although the internship will end in October, Lindberg is hopeful that his position may be extended and that he’ll have even more opportunities to learn and work there.