The beauty of Rome and Floyd County is the subject of a special photography exhibit now on display at the Rome Area History Center.
The exhibit features the work of local photographers and will be on display through June 19.
The exhibit showcases the beauty of Rome and Floyd County. Out of 119 photos submitted, 21 photos were selected to be in the exhibition. Photographers whose work was selected to be in the exhibition include: Candiss Ayer, Marc Borchardt, Leigh Bishop, Jason Blalock, Frank Cardamone Jr., Jon Caruvana, Ivan Felipe, Elisa Giannelli, Dr. Brian Kinder, Heidi Lambert-Payton, Hannah Miller, Amanda Parker, Tony Pope, Sam Ratcliffe, and Michael Scott.
Ivan Felipe’s photo titled, “Clock tower and Courthouse” was recognized with the People’s Choice Award, for receiving the most votes online and was awarded a $50 gift card. Awards were also announced for 1st Place ($100 gift card), 2nd Place ($50 gift card) and 3rd Place ($25 gift card). All winners will receive a gift card from their business of choice among Georgia’s Rome Hospitality Association Member businesses.
Winners are:
1st place: “The Calm After the Storm” by Frank Cardamone
2nd Place: “The Face of Rome” by Hannah Miller
3rd Place: “Dancer at Running Water Pow Wow” by Tony Pope
People’s Choice: “Clocktower and Courthouse” by Ivan Felipe
Honorable Mention: “Robert Redden Footbridge” by Marc Borchardt
The exhibition is located at the Rome Area History Center, 305 Broad Street. Photographers have the option to sell their photography displayed at the exhibition; photographers receive 100% of the total sale. Those that are interested in purchase can speak to Selena Tilley or RAHC staff for the photographer’s contact information.