The public is invited to Tennis-Palooza, an open house community event to be held Sunday, Feb. 7, from 3-4:30 p.m.
The free event is open to all ages and will be held at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.
The event provides a fun and relaxed environment to experience firsthand the wide variety of tennis programs available to the community. Attendees can meet the coaches and participate in action stations that feature activities from each program offered at the tennis center. Stations will feature Live Ball and Cardio Tennis; adult programs including social leagues and private lessons; junior programs including red, orange and green ball; and advanced programs including JETA and HPT-1. The action stations will also highlight unique programs that introduce the sport of tennis in a captivating way including Adventure Clinics and Pee Wee Tennis.
Discounts will be offered for March sign ups for lessons, clinics and family annual passes.
Advance registration is required for the free event to ensure preparations for COVID-19 safety. Masks are required in the club house. The first 50 people who register will be entered for a prize drawing. To register call 706-236-4490.
The Rome Tennis Center at Berry College is located at 100 Match Point Way NE, Rome, GA 30165.
Follow the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College on Facebook by searching “Rome Tennis Center” or on Instagram at rometennisctrbc.