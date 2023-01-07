The Rome Tennis Center will be venue for the upcoming High School Tennis Tournament on Jan. 14. The event is open to players of all ability levels and the entry fee is a $30 donation which will go toward local schools’ tennis programs.
The Coosa Valley Tennis Association and the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College will host a High School Tennis Fundraiser tournament on Jan. 14.
Matches will be set up based on ability level and participants are asked to pay a $30 donation to enter.
Donations will fund the CVTA’s program of giving much needed tennis equipment to local high school and middle school tennis teams.
A food truck will be on site so players can get in as much tennis as possible.
There will also be a silent auction of a variety of items donated by local businesses. Individuals or businesses interested on donating to the auction should contact Dave Dawson at dave.dawson@coosavalleytennis.com
“This will be a really fun tournament that players of all ages and ability levels can enjoy,” Dawson said. “It will be a social event and you’ll also get some good matches in. Plus, the money from donations and from the auction will help local school tennis programs. The CVTA is committed to growing the game locally and this is a really fun way to help do that.”
Registration for the tournament is available at cvta.us or by scanning the provided QR code.