Local tennis players of all levels as well as spectators and fans of the game can enjoy a month packed with fun events.
In honor of tennis month, the Coosa Valley Tennis Association has partnered with the Rome Tennis Center to host a series of fun tennis activities.
A cool sensory experience will take place on May 12 with the kickoff event, a Blacklight Racquet Rave starting at 6 p.m. Members can attend for $10, while non-members can attend for $15. This social play event, played under black lights, promises to be an unforgettable experience. Players can expect to play games under the black lights with the neon lines and balls acting as guides. Everyone is encouraged to wear their best neon outfits to see each other on the court.
In honor of the second Grand Slam event of the year, a French Open Social will take place on May 25 at 6 p.m. The event is free for tennis center members and $10 for non-members. It's a perfect time to celebrate clay court season on the hard courts at the tennis center while enjoying champagne and macarons.
Finally, a CVTA-sponsored Cardio Tennis event will take place on May 27 starting at 9 a.m. Members can attend for free, while non-members can attend for $10. Join coach Teg Lozano for this cardio tennis session and sweat it out on the court.
“We are thrilled to partner with the Rome Tennis Center for these exciting events in May,” said CVTA President Dave Dawson. “We hope these events will encourage more people to get involved in tennis and enjoy the sport in a fun and social atmosphere.”
To learn more about these events and to sign up, visit the CVTA website at cvta.us or contact the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College by calling 706-236-4490.