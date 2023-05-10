blacklight tennis

On May 12 a partnership between the Coosa Valley Tennis Association and the Rome Tennis Center will kick off with a Blacklight Racquet Rave starting at 6 p.m. Members can attend for $10, while non-members can attend for $15. This social play event, played under black lights with neon lines and balls.

 Contributed
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In