Jeremy Smith has always needed to find an outlet for his creativity.
The Rome News-Tribune has done stories about his whimsical carved pumpkins and about his chainsaw carvings he sells at are art and craft shows.
This season, he's latched on to a new hobby - snow spray painting.
"I just saw this British dude on (social media platform) TikTok making cool art with a can of snow spray and a credit card and thought it’d be neat," Smith said. "I bought a few cans and have spent a lot of time drawing on my French doors and erasing it and then drawing something else."
Simply by moving the spray around on the slippery glass, Smith creates any scene he can imagine. The medium works especially well for winter scenes, but he's not limited to snowy scapes.
He has created scenes such as Rome's famous clocktower, a roaring bear, snowy mountains and the Berry Mill. But he's always searching for the next opportunity to create.
"I’m kinda stuck at the moment though. The two best pieces I have ever drawn IN ANY MEDIUM are on the doors now and I don’t have the heart to erase them," he said. "Hopefully I can find a suitable window canvas before I get the urge to playin the snow again."
Smith was recently invited to speak to art students at Pepperell High School where he even did a snow spray demo for Christie Smith's class.
Some of his work can be seen on windows at the offices of V3 Magazine, Capitoline Records as well as Pepperell High School.