A short ride to Cartersville could yield a cool building experience and a model rocket for Rome residents.
On Saturday, July 18, Tellus Museum will host BUILD + BLAST Model Rocket Worskshop.
The workshop will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and visitors will learn to build their own rocket with expert assistance, and then launch it on the same day. Plus they’ll be able to hear about the latest developments with NASA rockets from NASA Ambassador Chris Thompson.
The workshop cost $15 for members and $30 for non-members and is for ages 8 and up. No exceptions will be made.
If winds are greater than 20 mph or in the event of heavy rain or severe weather, the workshop will b e cancelled and rescheduled.
Limited space is available. Pre-paid reservations are required. Reservations close at noon on Wednesday, July 15. Cancellation policy: 48 hours before for full refund. Children must be accompanied by an adult, who must also register for the workshop.