Tellus Museum will host “Mineral Symposium 2021: Mineral Collecting” on Monday, March 15 to Friday, March 19.
The daily lecture will begin at 12:15 p.m. via Facebook Live. Participants can listen to different experts in the field each day and learn about mineral collection. Speakers will discuss building a collection on any budget, valuing your collection and assessing its quality, joining a mineral collecting organization, and going out in the field to collect.
Speakers will include Christopher Clark, Jose Santamaria, Kimberly Vagner, Peter Megaw and Jeff Deere.
Please note, this scientific symposium is recommended for those with a geologic background and general mineral knowledge.
For more information or to watch live on Facebook, search “Mineral Symposium 2021: The Crystal Habit — Collecting Minerals, Gemstones, and Jewelry” on Facebook.