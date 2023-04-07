Tellus Museum’s executive director Jose Santamaria will talk about Georgia’s famous mineral site, Graves Mountain, on Monday, April 10 at the Rome-Floyd County Library. This lazulite was collected from Graves Mountain.
Iridescent hematite covering quartz is just one of the many minerals collected from Graves Mountain.
Rutile, a titanium mineral, is an example of the interesting minerals collected from Graves Mountain in east Georgia.
Tellus Science Museum’s executive director Jose Santamaria will talk about Graves Mountain, Georgia’s most famous mineral site, on Monday April 10 at 6:30 p.m. at the Rome-Floyd County Library.
The talk is part of the monthly meeting of the Rome Georgia Mineral Society.
Located in east Georgia, Graves Mountain is known world-wide for its more than 30 different and interesting minerals found there. The site has been collected for over 160 years and you can still collect there.
Santamaria will talk about what makes Graves Mountain such an important site, how the minerals formed there, and the collecting and mining history of the locality.
The talk is free and open to the public, and will include many beautiful mineral photographs including microminerals recently found there.