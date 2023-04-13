In May, local nonprofit Elevation House, will host an event called Taste of Rome, offering guests a wide selection of cuisine from around Rome.
Event organizers promise a lively evening on Tuesday, May 16 when guests can enjoy food, beverages and live music from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Courtyard by Marriott Rome Riverwalk.
More than 20 of Rome’s most popular restaurants will be offering samples of food, with a wine tasting by Newby Farm and Vineyard and live entertainment by Kevin Allen Music Production.
“As a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, 100% of the funds Elevation House receives from The Taste of Rome event will go directly toward our mission of ending economic and social isolation for adults living with serious mental illness,” Elevation House founder Don Scuvotti said. “When people participate in this event,” he added, “they will enjoy a top-notch culinary experience while simultaneously supporting our members’ recovery process and quest for housing, employment and educational opportunities.”
Taste of Rome admission packages include 25 Taste tickets to be used for any food/beverage vendor, one raffle entry, and live entertainment, a $50 value. There will be a wide variety of culinary options and each food and beverage item will be assigned a ticket value ranging from 2-8 tickets. A full list of vendors/sponsors can be viewed, and admission packages can be purchased at www.ElevationHouse.org.
“Over the last four years, Elevation House has provided recovery support services for over 100 members of our community,” Scuvotti said. “We are extremely grateful to the corporations and individuals who have leaned in to support our mission — we could have never made it this far without them.”
To learn more about Elevation House, purchase Taste of Rome tickets, and view partnership opportunities, visit ElevationHouse.org.