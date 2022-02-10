The Rome Symphony Orchestra already has a rich history but it continues to add to that.
For the very first time, the symphony, which bills itself as “the oldest symphony in the South,” will make a commercially available recording of a live performance during its next concert on March 5.
This will be a first in the organization’s 100-year run.
“Music for a New Year: Bach, Berlioz and Beethoven” will be presented Saturday, March 5 starting at 7 p.m. at the Bell Recital Hall within the Ford Complex at Berry College.
For this history-making concert, the symphony will be joined by world-renowned Brazilian flautist James Strauss as they present traditional classics by Bach and Berlioz as well as Beethoven’s 8th Symphony.
“James Strauss is one of the greatest flautists in the world, and I could not be more excited for him to performa with the Rome Symphony Orchestra,” said symphony Maestro, Jeffrey Dokken. “There is no better way to commemorate our 100th Anniversary than to release a CD of spectacular music by Bach, Berlioz, and Beethoven, and we look forward to sharing the live recording experience with our audience members.”
This concert was previously scheduled for Jan. 8 but was postponed due to rising COVID-19 cases at the start of the year. The symphony hopes that with a new date and location, a large audience will be able to support the concert and add to the musicians’ energy onstage during the live recording.
“This concert promises to be one you will always remember — from the wonderful acoustics in the Bell Recital Hall to our outstanding orchestra to our talented guest artist — don’t miss this unique opportunity to be present at this historic event,” said RSO Board President Liz Tierney who encouraged all symphony supporters and new audience members to attend.
But the first commercially available recording isn’t the only thing special about this season’s RSO lineup. To celebrate its 100th anniversary, the symphony has put together a variety of “greatest hits” programming for the public to enjoy. From movie music to Broadway to the rise of Aaron Copland. And in May, a special Derby-themed celebration is planned at the Mill in Lindale.
Tickets for “Bach, Berlioz and Beethoven” are available online at www.romesymphony.org, at the concert on the evening of the performance, and at both locations of the Georgia’s Rome Gift Shop and Welcome Centers (cash or check only) located at Jackson Hill and Downtown on Tribune Street.
At-door tickets are $30 for adults, $20 for senior/military, $15 for students and $10 for children (cash, check, credit cards accepted).
Online advance tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for seniors/military, $10 for students and $5 for children (credit cards only).
For more information about the Symphony and all the concerts and events, visit the website or call the RSO business office at 706-291-7967.