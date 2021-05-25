The Rome Symphony will present “An Evening with Gershwin” at the Rome City Auditorium on Saturday starting at 7 p.m.
The concert will feature world-renowned Ecuadorian pianist Juan Carlos Escudero as he joins the symphony in performing George Gershwin’s beloved masterpiece “Rhapsody in Blue.” Other Gershwin works to be performed include “Strike up the Band,” “Funny Face,” and “Lady be Good.”
The concert will also feature members of Rome Symphony Youth Orchestra as stand partners in “Strike up the Band.”
Social distancing and masks are encouraged.
Tickets are available online at www.romesymphony.org or at Georgia’s Rome Gift Shops (downtown and Jackson Hill). Tickets will also be available at the door on the evening of the concert.
Online advance tickets are Adult $25, Seniors/Military $15, Student $10, Children $5 (credit card only). Advance tickets at both locations of the Georgia’s Rome Gift Shop and Welcome Centers are Adult $25, Seniors/Military $15, Student $10, Children $5 (cash or check only).
At-door tickets on the evening of the concert are $30 for adults, $20 for seniors/military, $15 for students and $10 for children.
For additional information about the Symphony and all the concerts and events, visit the website or call the RSO business office at 706-291-7967.