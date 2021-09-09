The Rome Symphony Orchestra is doing its best to make Rome families feel welcomed.
The upcoming season has something for everyone. From movies to Beethoven to Christmas carols and Broadway, the 2021-2022 season is packed with programming that Rome residents of all ages and musical tastes can enjoy.
The first concert of the season kicks the doors open in a fun way. On Saturday, “Rome Symphony Orchestra at the Movies” will bring the excitement of the movies to the Rome City Auditorium. They’ll perform music from iconic movies such as “Indiana Jones,” “Braveheart,” “Gladiator,” “Pirates of the Caribbean,” “Lord of the Rings,” “Superman,” “Cinema Paradiso,” and “2001 A Space Odyssey.”
Violinists Jorge Saade will perform John Williams’ epic and powerful music from the Oscar winning score, “Schindler’s List.” The concert begins at 7 p.m.
In December, the symphony will perform “A Dickens Christmas on Broad Street.” The concert will take place at the Rome City Auditorium and feature costumed carolers, audience sing-alongs and seasonal dramatic readings and of course beloved Christmas classics. So if you love Christmas, this the concert for you.
“Bach, Berlioz and Beethoven” is set for January and will feature time-honored orchestral favorites. The full orchestra will be joined by renowned Brazilian flautist and Universal Music Group artist James Strauss to present masterful works by those three composers including Beethoven’s 8th symphony.
Broadway lovers will want to get their tickets early for the April concert, “Give My Regards to Broadway” featuring the return of tenor and actor Alan Naylor. The concert will be a full evening dedicated to the magic of musical theater. A veteran Broadway performer, Naylor is returning to Rome to perform with the full symphony.
“Give My Regards to Broadway” will feature songs from the nearly 100-year history of the American theatre songbook, a fitting complement to the Rome Symphony Orchestra’s historic 100th anniversary season.
Finally, in June the symphony will present “Copland at the Cove” at Darlington. The concert features the music of American composer Aaron Copland with such classics as “Hoedown” and “Old American Songs.” The traditional season-ending outdoor concert will pay tribute to Copland and several of his contemporaries in a beautiful outdoor setting.
At this concert, audience members are encouraged bring snacks and beverages so they can at and drink while listening to great music.
For additional information or to purchase tickets, visit online at romesymphony.org/ or call 706-291-7967.