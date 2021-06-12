Award winning singer and actor, Alan Naylor, joins the Rome Symphony Orchestra chamber players in a concert featuring favorites from the Great American Songbook and the Broadway Stage.
The concert takes place Saturday, June 26 at 7 p.m. at The Cove, Darlington School.
Naylor’s theater credits include “Les Miserable,” “The Mikado,” “The Gondoliers,” “Oklahoma!,” A Chorus Line,” “Thoroughly Modern Millie” and “A Comedy of Tenors.”
He received his training at Washington University in St. Louse and St. Olaf College. In addition to performing, Alan teaches voice, piano and acting and is a piano tuner/rebuilder.
Tables with chairs are available for rent. Guests are encouraged to bring their own seating if not renting a table. Rentals are limited. Call the RSO office at 706-291-7967.
Tickets are available online at romesymphony.org, at the concert on the evening of the performance, and at both locations of the Georgia’s Rome Gift Shop and Welcome Centers (cash or check only) located at Jackson Hill and Downtown on Tribune Street.
Tickets at the concert are $30 for adults, $20 for seniors/military, $15 for students, $10 for children (cash, check, credit card).
Online advance tickets at the romesymphony.org are $25 for adults, $15 for seniors/military, $10 students, $5 for children (credit card only).
Advance purchase at both locations of the Georgia’s Rome Gift Shop and Welcome Centers (Jackson Hill and Downtown) are $25 for adults, $15 for seniors/military, $10 for students, $5 for children (cash or check only).
For complete information on the Symphony and all the concerts and events, visit the website or call the RSO Business office at 706-291-7967.