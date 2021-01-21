The Rome Symphony Orchestra will present “Piano Masterworks with Alex Wasserman” as a live-streamed performance on Jan. 30.
The concert will be accessible through Feb. 6.
The concert, “Piano Masterworks with Alex Wasserman,” will feature Georgia pianist Alex Wasserman joining the symphony’s string trio to perform Mozart’s famed “Piano Quartet in G Minor.”
“Piano Masterworks with Alex Wasserman” will be lived streamed on the symphony’s web site, https://romesymphony.org/ on Jan. 30 at 7 p.m. and will be available for viewing through Feb. 6. All ticket purchasers will receive the live stream password via email on Jan. 29. Tickets are available at www.romesymphony.org.
For questions and additional information, call 706-291-7967 or email office@romesymphony.org.