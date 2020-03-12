The Rome Symphony Orchestra will present concerts today and Saturday featuring Ecuadorian pianist Juan Carlos Escudero.
Today, Escudero will join RSO Maestro Jeffrey Dokken in a piano and voice recital of Broadway, light classical and traditional Ecuadorian music at the newly renovated Bell Recital Hall in Ford Auditorium at Berry College. The performance begins at 7:30 p.m.
On Saturday, March 14, the orchestra will perform two pieces at the Rome City Auditorium starting at 7:30 p.m. The first piece, award-winning composer Brian Wilbur Grundtrom will be present at the Georgia premier of his “Children of Zeus.” with movements focusing on Zeus’ five children. The accompanying choir has been prepared by Roman Julie Bearden Carver.
For the second piece, the orchestra will perform Gershwin’s iconic “Rhapsody in Blue” featuring Escudero. Both Grundstrom and Escudero will be in the auditorium lobby following the concert to meet and greet guests.
Advance tickets are available online at www.romesymphony.org and are $24 for adults, $14 for seniors/military, $9 for students and $8 for children. At-door tickets are $25 for adults, $14 for seniors/military, $10 for students and $9 for children.
For more information, visit the website or call the business office at 706-291-7967.