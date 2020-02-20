The Rome Symphony Orchestra will present two concerts in March.
The first features Ecuadorian pianist Juan Carlos Escudero. Escudero performs all over the world and was recently honored with the Concert of the Year award by the New York Critics Association.
On Thursday, March 12, Escudero, will join RSO Maestro Jeffrey Dokken in a piano and voice recital of Broadway, light Classical, and Traditional Ecuadorian music at the beautiful, newly renovated Bell Recital Hall in Ford Auditorium at Berry College. The performance begins at 7:30 p.m.
On Saturday, March 14, the orchestra will perform two pieces at the Rome City Auditorium starting at 7:30 p.m. For the first piece, the symphony will have award winning composer Brian Wilbur Grundstrom present at the Georgia Premier of his “Children of Zeus,” with movements focusing on each of Zeus’ five children.
The accompanying choir has been prepared by Roman Julie Bearden Carver. For the second piece, the orchestra will perform Gershwin’s iconic “Rhapsody in Blue” featuring Escudero. Both Grundstrom and Escudero will be in the auditorium lobby following the concert to meet and greet visitors.
Online tickets are $24 for adults, $14 for seniors/military, $9 for students and $8 for children. They’re available at the symphony’s web site — www.romesymphony.org.
At-door tickets are $25 for adults, $14 for seniors/military, $10 for students and $9 for children.
For complete information on the symphony and all of the concerts and events, visit the website or call the RSO business office at 706-291-7967.