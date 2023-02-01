Grammy and Emmy nominated soprano Indra Thomas will be the special guest when the Rome Symphony Orchestra presents “An Evening of Opera with Indra Thomas” on Feb. 11 at the Rome City Auditorium.
Thomas is one of the world’s leading interpreter’s of Verdi’s Aida. She has performed with the London Symphony, the New York Philharmonic, the Boston Pops, and other leading orchestras around the world.
And she happens to be an “Artist in Residence” for Voice at Berry College.
Thomas will join the RSO for an evening of operatic favorites, from composers including Mozart, Puccini, Verdi and Gershwin.
Maestro Jeffrey Dokken said it's incredibly special for the symphony to perform with someone who has the musical pedigree that Thomas does.
"And even better than that, she's local to Rome," he said. "We're not importing someone from New York or London. I'm thrilled that she was available and that we can bring this to a local audience."
Dokken said although some of the music being performed is several hundred years old, it's different with each performance and with each interpretation.
"The truth is you haven't heard this orchestra play this and Indra sing these pieces," he said. "That's what I'd love for people to understand. It's different each time and she's outstanding. We've tried to pick pieces people will be familiar with."
Dokken emphasized that although some of the opera pieces were written in various languages, there will be extensive program notes and he'll be explaining the different pieces to the audience and setting the stage for each piece.
"The combination of the professional symphony a truly renowned opera singer is unbeatable," he said. "That's not something that doesn't happen all that often. You don't need to go to Atlanta to see this. you can see it right here in your hometown."
Tickets for "An Evening of Opera with Indra Thomas" are $25 for adults, $15 for seniors/military, $10 for students and $5 for children under 5. Tickets are available online at eventbrite.com by searching "Indra Thomas."