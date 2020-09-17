Rome Symphony Orchestra is busy putting together a variety of programming for Rome and area residents to enjoy.
The symphony announced its 2020-2021 season as follows:
On Jan. 30, the symphony will perform Piano Masterworks with Alex Wasserman.
Drama and music combine for a March 6 performance of the silent film “Phanton of the Opera” with live orchestral music.
The 100th Anniversary Concert takes place April 24 with Symphony No. 5 by Beethoven.
On May 29, audiences can enjoy “Rhapsody in Blue” with Juan Carlos Escudero while on June 26 the symphony will perform an outdoor concert, “Moonlight Cabaret” with Alan Naylor.
The Rome Symphony Orchestra will present a free live stream concert Sept. 19.
On Saturday, the symphony will present a live stream concert called “Swingin’ Strings.” The concert is presented for the enjoyment of the community and in honor of front line responders.
The live stream begins at 7 p.m. and can be accessed from the symphony’s web site, www.romesymphony.org.
During the concert, the symphony will be joined by special guests, the Rome Youth Symphony Orchestra.
Rome residents can also enjoy a concert right in their own backyards. The symphony will bring music to locals and their friends and neighbors. For additional information, call 706-291-7967.
The community is encouraged to save the date for a special event on May 1, 2021 when the symphony will present its 100th Anniversary Gala to be held at the Lindale Mill.