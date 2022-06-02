The Rome Symphony Orchestra will share the music of “America’s composer,” Aaron Copland on June 11 at The Cove at Darlington School, 1014 Cave Spring Rd.
At a time when America needs unity more than ever, the symphony hopes this tribute to great American music can be something the entire community will appreciate.
“We’re hoping to give people a very authentic sound and an authentic rendition of this sound,” said Maestro Jeffery Dokken. “For example we’ll be doing the the original instrumentation of the ‘Appalachian Spring.’ Many times people do later versions of it but Copland originally wrote it for 13 instruments so when we have the opportunity to present it as it was originally done, that’s pretty special.”
Dokken said many people don’t realize that so much of the music they here on commercials or in television shows is Copland’s music.
“Instantly when you hear it, it sounds like America,” he said. “We’re hoping to put a name and a little bit of history to music that people already know and love.”
Copland’s music exudes America, juxtaposing classicism and modernism. In the symphony’s traditional season ending outdoor concert, the RSO will pay tribute to the master of American music, and several of his contemporaries, in a beautiful outdoor setting.
Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs, or rent a table and chairs for this al fresco concert experience. Eat, drink, and enjoy this celebration of Americana at its finest.
The venue opens at 6 p.m. and the concert begins at 7 p.m.
Online tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for seniors and military, $10 for students and $5 for children. Tickets are available at the symphony’s website, romesymphony.org. Call RSO at 706-291-7967 for more information and rentals.
The symphony is wrapping up its 100th anniversary season and Dokken said it’s been better than they could have hoped for.
“Coming out of the pandemic we didn’t know what to expect for this season,” he said. “But it was so much better than we could have hoped for. People seemed to have an appetite for wanting to get back to concerts. We did Broadway, we did music from movies, now we’re going to give you the best of American music.”
The symphony will announce their upcoming season at the June 11 concert but Dokken hinted that Rome audiences can expect an exciting one including a full professional circus and a collaboration with a popular singer/songwriter among other things.