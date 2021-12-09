Costumed carolers and dramatic readings will accompany beloved Christmas tunes when the Rome Symphony Orchestra presents its holiday-themed concert on Sunday, Dec. 19.
The concert, “A Dickens Christmas on Broad,” will take place at the Rome City Auditorium starting at 5 p.m.
Hoping to create a true Dickensian atmosphere for audiences during the concert, the symphony plans to incorporate interactive holiday elements into the performance of Christmas classics.
In addition to the holiday musical classics audience members will expect, Maestro Jeffrey Dokken will incorporate costumed carolers and dramatic seasonal readings from the period.
“Nothing evokes thoughts and feelings of Christmas more than Charles Dickens and the Victorian Era,” Dokken said. “Our costumed carolers, seasonal readings, and musical selections will sweep the entire family away to a bygone era of Christmas magic and will help you take that spark back with you to your family holiday celebrations.”
To allow for a true family-oriented holiday event, the symphony has set the performance for Sunday afternoon at 5 p.m.
“Many families will be gathering to spend time together for the holidays and what a perfect way to set the tone for a wonderful holiday season and create memories with family and friends,” said RSO Board President, Liz Tierney. “We encourage parents and grandparents to bring their little ones,and teenagers too, to this fun concert.”
Tickets for the performance are available online at www.romesymphony.org at the concert on the evening of the performance, and at both locations of the Georgia’s Rome Gift Shop and Welcome Centers (cash or check only) located at Jackson Hill and Downtown on Tribune Street.
At-door tickets are $30 for adults, $20 for seniors/military, $15 for students and $10 for children. Cash, checks and credit cards accepted.
On-line advance tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for seniors/military, $10 for students and $5 for children. Only credit cards accepted for online purchases.
For additional information about the event or the symphony, visit the web site or call 706-291-7967.