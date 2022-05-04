The Rome Symphony Orchestra will celebrate its 100th anniversary season Saturday with a Derby Day party at The Mill in Lindale.
This fundraising event will feature live streaming of the Kentucky Derby, entertainment by J. Scott Thompson, catering by The Season Events, beer, wine and cocktails and a small silent auction.
Tickets are still available and are $150 per person. All proceeds support the symphony’s programming and educational outreach efforts.
Tickets can be purchased online at romesymphony.org or by calling the RSO business office at 706-291-7967.
There were some technical issues with ticketing. If you purchased your tickets online after March 22, the symphony may not have received your name or payment. Those guests are asked to check their credit card or PayPal account to make sure they were not charged for their purchase. They should then email email the symphony at office@romesymphony.org or call 706-291-7967 to make a reservation.
The symphony will take credit card payments over the phone or arrange for you to pay by credit card or check at the door.
The Symphony has also added two new members to its Board of Directors. Luke Chaffin and Caroline Ennis Rafuse were recently voted onto the board, rounding out the organization’s appointment of five millennial board members during their 100th anniversary season. With a new generation of arts advocates now in place, the symphony seeks to emphasize to Northwest Georgia its commitment to rejuvenating the historic brand.
Luke Chaffin is a native of Douglas County and relocated to Rome from the Atlanta area in 2009. He is a graduate of Georgia State University and holds a degree in journalism with a concentration in telecommunications. Chaffin currently works for Toles, Temple & Wright, Inc., as the real estate agency’s first director of marketing.
Caroline Ennis Rafuse is the co-owner of a digital marketing firm, Highline Collective, based in Atlanta. A native Roman and a graduate of Rome High School and the University of West Georgia, Rafuse and her family recently relocated back to Rome from the Atlanta metro area.