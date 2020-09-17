Swerve: Off the Path invites Rome and area residents to enjoy a relaxing and creative evening of painting today.
“Thrilling Thursday” Participants will be painting tiny houses and button trees which are “sure to captivate your sense of whimsy and get your creative energy flowing.”
Instructors will take participants step by step through the process of creating their very own interpretation of the fun painting.
The cost is $25 and includes everything you need for the class.
Swerve: Off the Path is located at 108 Broad Street.