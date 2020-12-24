Locals who are feeling a bit crafty can create their own decor pieces at Swerve: Off the Path.
Two upcoming projects include wood block paintings and a personalized bunting mug.
On Wednesday, Jan. 13, participants will create multimedia wood block paintings. They’ll learn new techniques to combine with paintings and take their work to the next level. Participants are asked to bring collage material that has personal meaning to add to their work, such as printed quotes, words or images and small trinkets or charms.
Instructors will guide participants through the process. Wood blocks, paint and some collage materials are provided. The cost is $30 per person.
On Thursday, Jan. 14, the project will be a personalized bunting mug for any occasion. Instructors will walk participants through the step-by-step process of personalizing a mug using a variety of colors and techniques. All materials are provided. The cost is $25 per person.
Both these events will take place at Swerve: Off the Path located at 108 Broad Street. For more information search “Swerve: Off the Path” on Facebook.