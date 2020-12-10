Swerve: Off the Path invites Rome residents to create holiday décor today at their Broad Street studio.
The event will be an evening of creativity and fun as guests create a whimsical tree painting. Instructors will guide participants on a step-by-step process to complete the painting.
Participants can customize their paintings or even add words.
The cost is $25 plus tax and includes light snacks. It is a BYOB event.
Guests are encouraged to reserve seats early as space is limited. The event is socially distanced and masks are required.
Reservations can be made by calling the studio at 706-346-5429 or messaging Swerve: Off the Path on Facebook.