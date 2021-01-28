Locals interested in creating their own home décor can join instructors at Swerve: Off the Path today for a chance to create their own bowls with a fun and fanciful popcorn design. Instructors will guide you step by step to complete the project. All materials included. The cost is $25.
On Feb. 3, Swerve instructors will teach participants the multimedia techniques to use while exploring the practice of altered books. Participants are asked to bring a journal or favorite book, memorabilia, small trinkets or other things that inspire them. Options for alterations include printmaking, painting, collage and drawing. Most materials will be provided including some book pages for those who don’t bring their own. The cost is $30.
Anyone interested in participating can register on Facebook by searching “Swerve: Off the Path” or by calling 706-346-5429.