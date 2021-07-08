Swerve: Off the Path will be helping locals get creative with a project that will appeal to those with a love for bees.
The event takes place Wednesday, July 14 at Swerve, 108 Broad Street, starting at 6 p.m.
Swerve instructors will assist in the evening of fun and relaxing painting. They’ll show go through the step by step process so participants can create their own “Bee Happy” plate using Swerve’s new underglaze decals.
The cost is $30. Three events this month will feature the bee decals so participants can create an entire set.