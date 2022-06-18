Dozens of community residents packed into Honeymoon Bakery on Wednesday afternoon to help celebrate a big milestone and to enjoy some cake.
And there was plenty of cake to go around. Everyone’s attention was drawn to a massive 28” x 48” decorated cake (actually made up of three full sheet cakes) that could serve about 300 people. It took three decorators to make.
The cake was decorated to look like the storefront of Honeymoon Bakery which has, for 15 years, been a staple on the 200 Block of Broad Street.
Owner Kevin Dillmon grew emotional when he welcomed those gathered at the celebration Wednesday and he spoke of the store and company growing from just a handful of employees in 2007 to now more than 100. He said they couldn’t have done it without community support.
And as he and the bakery’s manager Kate White cut the cake for the public to enjoy, folks lined up with smiles and congratulations and to get a slice of the tasty confection.
White has been at Honeymoon Bakery since it first opened. She said she doesn’t measure the passing years simply by numbers.
“We have people come in for engagement cakes, then we make their wedding cakes,” she said. “We make little kids birthday cakes and the next thing you know we’re making those same kids’ graduation cakes. That’s how time passes here. We’re looking forward to making the next generation’s engagement and wedding and birthday cakes.”
She said being a bakery in a small city like Rome has led to customers becoming family. The staff gets to know everyone who walks through the doors because they all come back.
“It becomes very personal,” she said. “We get to know them, and their families and their extended families. It’s a wonderful business to be in. People have supported us for so many years and especially through the covid pandemic.”
She said the bakery has grown from just 6 employees in 2007 to now more than 100 employees counting those within the same company but at restaurants such as Blossom Hill and Aventine.
Honeymoon still offers it’s customers favorites that have been on the menu since day one, White said, such as red velvet cake and cupcakes, chocolate fudge cake, Smores bars and frosted sugar cookies. But they also offer a variety of other delectable treats including gelato, tarts, lemon bars and breads. Just to name a few.
“We’ve also added Grab & Go savory items such as our smoked chicken salad, Aventine hummus and Blossom Hill pimento cheese,” she said.
Bess Graham has been with the company for six years and said the best part of the job has been getting to know people who come in as customers and grow to become friends.
She said Honeymoon Bakery has offered a wide range of sweet treats throughout the years but she has always had one favorite...the cream cheese brownie.