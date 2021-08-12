Locals who have missed the sounds of music and laughter coming out of the Courtyard at Schroeder’s Deli can look forward to a return on Aug. 21.
The Broad Street venue has long been a place where patrons can enjoy food, drinks and music.
On Aug. 21, “Sweatfest,” will bring entertainment back to the popular venue.
The event will take place in the Courtyard starting at 7 p.m.
The music lineup includes There Be Monsters, Bedside Pond and Hai-Tide.
Comedians taking the stage will include Darris Linginfelter, James Schroeder, Alex Alexander and Paul Rowell.
“It’s going to be three local bands playing all original music, with local comedians filling in between sets,” said Caleigh Schroeder. “We have really missed having live music in the courtyard and we’re super excited about putting the space to use again.”
There is a $5 cover.