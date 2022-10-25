Wrestling fans of all ages packed the Thornton Recreation Center in Armuchee Saturday to meet and have their pictures made with some of the biggest names in professional wrestling.
The Superstars Fan Fest featured appearances by hall of famers including Jake “The Snake” Roberts, Brutus Beefcake, and Scott Steiner.
The Rock N Roll Express is also in the hall of fame. Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson are celebrating 40-years as a tag-team, the longest partnership in wrestling history. They rose to prominence in the 1980’s and quickly became one of wrestling’s most popular teams, selling out venues across the United States.
According to Morton, events like the one on Saturday show how much the fans still love wrestling.
“Thank God they still remember who we are,” he said. “That’s what I really enjoy about our business. Getting to meet the fans.”
Morton still wrestles at age 66. While admittedly not a body-builder, he said that he stays in shape by going to the gym every day.
“I’m a second generation wrestler,” he said. “My dad told me if I ever sat down, I’d never get back up. I’ve always remembered that.”
That family tradition is continuing with Kerry Morton, Ricky’s son. Father and son wrestled alongside each other during one of the matches at the Thornton Center Saturday night.
“It’s so fun,” Kerry said of wrestling with his dad. “Not only is he my partner, he’s my dad, so it’s so great in both ways. It was so cool growing up with him and watching him, and now I get I get to perform with him. It’s such an honor.”
Another tag-team champion at Saturday’s fan fest was Buff Bagwell, who was the rookie of the year with World Championship Wrestling back in 1992. He is the only wrestler to win six tag-team titles with five different partners.
Bagwell, who is from Marietta, said the fan fest is a big deal to not only the fans but to the wrestlers as well.
“We’re excited to be here,” he said. “It’s all about the fans, and it means a lot to me to see their faces. I’m just glad to be here and give something back. It’s means a lot to me.
Superstars Fan fest began nine years ago, according to organizer Shawn Ambrose with KLT Promotions. 16-time world heavyweight champion Ric Flair headlined the first event and every show has sold over 1,000 tickets.
“We have 1,000 people here, but they are not all from Rome,” he said. “They are spending money on hotels and in restaurants. So, it’s good for the city too.”
From the matches at the old Memorial Gym in the 1980's to the WCW shows at the Forum in the late 1990’s, professional wrestling has always been a big draw in Rome. That tradition continues, according to Ambrose.
“KLT Promotions has wrestling every other Saturday at the Anthony Recreation Center in Garden Lakes,” he said. “We are the most attended wrestling promotion in Georgia with over 350 people at every show. We’re the best kept secret in Northwest Georgia.”