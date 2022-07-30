Every Sunday afternoon, a group of Rome residents of various ages and ability levels gets together for some fun and socializing, enjoying a game that has several similarities to American football.
And they want more members of the community to join in the fun.
These Sunday games are simply about learning the game of Australian Rules Football and having a good time. There’s no tackling and no pressure to be an elite athlete.
In Aussie Rules football, points are scored by kicking an oval ball between the central goal posts, worth six points, or between a central and outer post, worth one point. During the game, players position themselves anywhere on the field and use any part of their bodies to move the ball. The primary methods are kicking, handballing and running with the ball. There are rules on how the ball can be handled; for example, players running with the ball must intermittently bounce or touch it on the ground. Throwing the ball is not allowed, and players must not get caught holding the ball.
From the sidelines the game looks a bit like American football but the rules are different. Four years ago, Wayne Kraska and a couple others founded the Rome Redbacks team. He’d played the game his entire life back in Australia and helped build the Atlanta Kookaburras, part of the United States Australian Football League.
“The main game is really a travel game,” Kraska said. “Back in Australia that was easier to do since all these towns and communities have teams that compete against each other regularly. It’s definitely a community-based game there. But here the teams are farther apart.”
The Rome Redbacks travel to play against teams from Atlanta, Birmingham, Nashville and even Raleigh, North Carolina.
So Kraska and his players decided they wanted to give folks an opportunity to learn, observe and even play the game without the pressure of traveling or of committing to the rigors of being on an USAFL sanctioned team.
Each Sunday the team gets together in the quiet Riverside neighborhood, also known as Celanese. Thanks to the generosity of Riverside Baptist Church and its pastor, they get to practice and play on the church’s property.
But Sundays aren’t for hardcore training. The day is reserved for socializing and especially for community members to come out, observe and even join in if they’d like to. There’s not fitness requirement and no pressure to be perfect at it.
“Sunday is coed and non-tackle,” Kraska said. “We make the day enjoyable for everyone. We teach you the game. You don’t have to ever move up to being on the actual team. You can just come out and have a good time. It’s more of a social activity.”
And it’s all free. Thanks to local sponsors, there’s not change to the public to come out and play or just watch.
“We’re especially grateful to Randy Lambert, the pastor of Riverside Baptist Church,” Kraska said. “It’s because of them allowing us to use this property to practice and play that the game has grown here in Rome. They understand what we’re trying to do. We’re trying to connect people and keep them fit. We have a really good relationship with them.”
A typical Sunday afternoon will see about 20 or 30 players and their families at the church. There are tents set up as well as camping chairs. Kids might be playing on the sidelines and even a dog or two will be sitting next to someone watching the action.
Those who would like to play are rounded up on the field and if there are any newbies, those folks are given guidance by all the players who know the game.
“Experienced players are happy to teach and help any new people who want to try the game,” said Matt Littlejohn. He’s been playing with the Redbacks since 2019 and is now the captain of the team.
“The initial draw for me was that this was something I’d never done,” he said. “But I really like the camaraderie here. Sunday is a day to come out and learn the game. It’s such a relaxed atmosphere. And it’s no-contact.”
Nicholas Wensel has been playing since January. He enjoys the fast pace of the game and said no matter someone’s fitness or skill level, every person can add something to the team.
“It’s 100% teamwork,” he said. “Everyone on the field has to work together. Everyone brings different skills. That helps to make this club feel like a family. We hang out together away from the field and we really just have a good time.”
“On Sundays people might see us playing and it looks like a serious game but I promise there’s no reason to be intimidated as someone who’s never played before,” he added. “We’ll show you the ropes. We show you how to pass and how to kick and everything else. Everyone out here is so welcoming.”
To find out more about the team, visit online at romeredbacks.com. Sunday social play begins at 3 p.m. every Sunday on the Riverside Baptist Church located at 48 Ash Street.