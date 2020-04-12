Cancer isn’t taking a break because of the current pandemic.
So neither is Summit Quest. The local nonprofit provides services, resources and activities for kids and their families battling cancer. Since their regular services can’t be provided, they’ve decided to dedicate $10,000 to help the immediate needs of local families on a cancer journey.
William James is the founder of Summit Quest. For years the organization has offered outdoor activities and events for kids and their families as a way to introduce some normalcy and positive experiences while dealing with cancer. As Summit Quest grew, they’ve been able to expand the services and resources offered to local families.
But the Coronavirus pandemic put a stop to their activities and events.
James said there was never a question of Summit Quest suspending it’s help to local families. They just needed to find a new way to do it.
“Let’s say you’ve got a family and one of the parents is dealing with a cancer journey,” James said as an example. “That person can’t go to work so you’ve got a single income. But because of this pandemic, that person might be laid off or their hours might be cut back. And all the kids are at home. This adds so much more stress to families who were already in the fight of their lives.”
Summit Quest has an Acts of Kindness fund that, in the past, has been used for families connect to the organization who were in financial crisis. That fund has now been extended to anyone in the community on a cancer journey and James said his board of directors has earmarked $10,000 to help those families.
“We wanted to dedicate a good chunk of money to families on a cancer journey,” James said. “Those families will be identified through our partners in the medical community. They will help us identify and connect with the families that are in the most need of help.”
Those needs might be groceries, he said, or utility bills or rent. Some families simply need help sheltering in place. James said people undergoing treatment for cancer have a weakened immune system and the last thing they need to do is go to a packed grocery store for necessities. So Summit Quest has been purchasing and delivering groceries to some families.
“Many of our patients and families are already facing financial hardships due to their diagnosis and treatment expenses,” said Jody Temple, department manager at Harbin Clinic Medical Oncology. “The Covid-19 crisis has further magnified their financial toxicity. The Harbin Clinic Cancer Center, as well as the cancer community as a whole, is fortunate to have Summit Quest to step into the gap to assist many of our families during this time.”
“We’re just trying to do what we can,” James said. “We can’t provide that ‘coming together’ we normally could provide. So we try to check in with our families so they don’t feel isolated. And we hope we can get back on track sooner rather than later.”
James said the organization, like others in the nonprofit sector, will be hit hard because of the pandemic. But he stressed that it wasn’t a time to sit on existing funding and merely hope things get back to normal quickly.
“You’ve got pivot your resources,” he said. “It’s a scary time and we have to make sure we’re able to sustain. We’ve been actively writing grants and seeking additional funding.”
Anyone interested in learning more about Summit Quest or making a donation to the organization can visit their web site at www.mysummitquest.org.
“We hope our efforts can relieve a small portion of strain facing the cancer patients and their families in our community,” James said. “My board of directors were so supportive of the idea to create this fund. They are amazing in all they do for Summit Quest.”