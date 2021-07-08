Summerville Main Street will host a Friendship Festival on Saturday, July 31 in Dowdy Park as a celebration of friendship and unity.
The event is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and feature live music, food, and craft vendors, a “Sister Cities in Friendship” Parade of Flags & Banners in the park, and children's activities.
In 1995 the World Friendship Flag project, promoting world friendship, was a special project that began in Summerville. It was spearheaded by local art teacher John Turner, who also served as a Rotary Interact Club Advisor. Turner has traveled with the Friendship Flag promoting the project.
The week leading up to the festival will be celebrated as a “Week of Friendship,” inviting the local community and “Sister Friendship Communities” to perform acts of kindness.
Organizers say the week leading up to the festival is the perfect time to let friends, whether near or far, know how much you care for and appreciate them. It’s the chance to reach out to old friends, new friends, and even those you see every day of the week, and do something that celebrates what your friendship means to you.
The week will culminate with the Friendship Festival in Dowdy Park, which is free to the public.
Interested vendors, civic groups, businesses, or municipalities wishing to participate can contact Summerville Main Street for registration. For more information, email slocklear@summervillega.org.