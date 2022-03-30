Just a short drive from Rome will take locals to Summerville's 6th annual Spring Market on Saturday.
The event will take place at Dowdy Park in Summerville and will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
More than 60 vendors will be on site and admission is free. The event offers a variety of items including farmhouse décor, signs, live plants, pottery, pet products, vintage items, accessories and boutique apparel, handcrafted items, jewelry, soaps, candles, children’s items, and much more.
There will also be a variety of foods and homemade desserts to purchase.
In addition, axe throwing by the Appalachian Axe Challenge, mini train rides for adults and children, and chair weaving demonstrations will be offered throughout the event.
Compassionate Paws, Inc. a community partner of Pet Partners, Inc. will also have a booth and participate by offering a special “Read With Me” program. This program allows children to read to dogs in designated areas set up at the Spring Market from 10 a.m. to noon and from 1-3 p.m.
Visitors may want to bring a lawn chair to enjoy a variety of entertainment throughout the day. Scheduled entertainment for Dowdy Park will be as follows:
Music by Jerry Fordham - 10:45 a.m. – Noon
Performance by The Southern Style Sweetheart Cloggers - 1 p.m.
Music by Jerry Fordham - 1:30 – 2:30 p.m.
Free golf cart shuttles will be offered throughout the day. This is a rain or shine event. For more information, contact Summerville Main Street at 706-859-0900 ext. 1337.