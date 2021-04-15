Summerville Main Street will host the 5th Annual Spring Market in Summerville’s Dowdy Park on Saturday.
Admission is free.
Market hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will include arts, crafts, retail, and food vendors. This year’s market will feature a special Pet Appreciation Day addition on East Washington Street.
The 2021 Spring Market offers a variety of items including farmhouse décor, signs, wreaths, vintage items, accessories and apparel, handcrafted items, jewelry, soaps, candles, children’s items, and much more. Taste buds will be tempted by the many different foods and homemade desserts on site. In addition, mini train rides for adults and children will be offered and chair weaving demonstrations will be held throughout the event.
An added bonus to the day will be a Pet Awareness/Appreciation event on East Washington Street kicking off at 10 a.m. The Chattooga County Animal Shelter will begin registration at 10 a.m. for the Country Couture Pet Fashion Show, which is scheduled for 11 a.m.
The Fashion Show will be held in the Open Air Venue and is free to the public. Registration to participate in the show will be a $5 minimum donation to the Chattooga County Animal Shelter at the time of registration. Pets attending must be escorted on a leash or lead. Pet escorts will be responsible for their pet’s discharge.
Compassionate Paws, the local affiliate of Nationwide Pet Partners, Inc. will participate by offering a “Read With Me” program, allowing youth to read to dogs in fenced areas set up on East Washington Street between the hours of 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Lectures by Compassionate Paws are scheduled at 10:30 a.m. in Dowdy Park and immediately following the Pet Fashion Show inside the Open Air Venue. The public is encouraged to enjoy this portion of Spring Market with their pets and children.
Event goers may want to bring a lawn chair to enjoy a variety of entertainment throughout the day.
Scheduled entertainment for Dowdy Park includes:
Music by Butch Reeves — 10:45 –Noon
Martial Arts Demonstration by Seo’s Martial Arts at Noon – 12:15 p.m.
The Rock City 4 Barbershop Quartet (Dixie District Super Senior Quartet Champions) – 12:30 – 1:30 p.m.
Music by Butch Reeves — 1:30 – 2:30 p.m.
This is a rain or shine event. Following CDC guidelines on social distancing and masks is highly encouraged for public safety during this event. For more information, call Summerville Main Street at 706-859-0900, ext 1337.