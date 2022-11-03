Royalty, fairies, pirates, and more will be found in J.R. “Dick” Dowdy Park during the seventh annual Summerville Mini Renaissance Festival, scheduled for Saturday.
Festivities will kick off at 11 a.m. with an official welcome from “Queen Anne Boleyn.” Merriment will continue through 5 p.m.
The free community event will be held rain or shine.
Renaissance Performers from Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, and North Carolina will be on hand to delight festival goers with a magical experience at different stage areas.
Event goers and spectators are encouraged to wear costumes to add more fun and excitement to the experience. Organizers promise food, costumes, live entertainment, shopping, art and games.
Traditional favorite Renaissance acts and characters will return for another year of frolic and fun. Tipping the actors is highly encouraged. Special interactive children’s experience activities will also be offered. These ticketed activities include a Princess Ceremony with The Queen, Tea and fun time with Fairy Grandmother, and a Knighting Ceremony with the King. Tickets may be purchased in advance at the Summerville Main Street Office or on site at the Summerville Main Street Booth. Spaces are limited. Additional children’s games will be available within the Dowdy Park area.
Traditional Renaissance foods, such as turkey legs, jerky, and meat on a stick will be plentiful, as well as other fare. A multitude of artisans and crafters will be selling unique, handcrafted items and offering services such as axe throwing, hair braiding, a photo booth, face painting and more.
There will be photo opportunities and fun for all ages and interests. To close out the festival, a traditional end of the day “Pub Sing” with fun and frolic from all entertainers will be held from 4:30-5 p.m.
For additional event information, visit Summerville Mini Renaissance Festival 2022 on Facebook.