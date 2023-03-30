Summerville Main Street will host the 7th Annual Spring Market in Summerville’s J.R. “Dick” Dowdy Park on Saturday, April 1.
Market hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with over 62 vendors on sight. Admission is free.
The 2023 Spring Market will offer a wide variety of items including farmhouse décor, signs, live plants, pottery, pet products, vintage items, accessories and boutique apparel, handcrafted items, jewelry, soaps, candles and children’s items.
There will also be a variety of foods, homemade desserts and ice cream on site.
Plenty of fun is lined up for the day with axe throwing by the Appalachian Axe Challenge and mini all terrain train rides for adults and children. TMMA Farms will be on site with their local celebrity, Itty Bitty, a 2-month old baby goat with spina bifida.
Itty Bitty was a Top 20 Finalist for the next Cadbury Bunny and featured on Channel 3 News.
Dog lovers will enjoy visiting the Compassionate Paws, Inc. a community partner of Pet Partners, Inc. booth. This special group will be offering a “Read With Me” activity for children of all ages. The program allows children to read to dogs in designated areas set up at the Spring Market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For those interested in a hands-on experience, D&S Produce & Mercantile will also be offering two Succulent Workshops at the D&S Mercantile booth scheduled for 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. with all materials included, for the cost of $40. Registration must be done in advance.
Guests are encouraged to bring a lawn chair to enjoy a variety of gospel and bluegrass music throughout the day and a special clogging performance by The Southern Style Sweetheart Cloggers at 1 p.m.
This is a rain or shine event. For more information, call Summerville Main Street at 706-859-0900 ext. 1337 or visit the Spring Market 2023 Facebook page.