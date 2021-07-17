The summer season is ripe with produce. The markets are overflowing with beans, blackberries, cucumbers, eggplant, squash, peaches, lettuce, and onions. Gardens are flourishing and the world around us has exploded in colorful hues. The summer fruits and vegetables are so pretty and taste equally amazing. Fry up a pan of okra, slice a watermelon, or make a fruit cobbler with some fresh berries. Just enjoy the summer season and all that is has to offer.
Fresh Market Quiche
1 ready-made pie crust, 9-inch deep dish
1 cup thinly sliced tomatoes
1 medium zucchini, thinly sliced
Salt and pepper to taste
¼ cup thinly sliced red onion
1 TBSP. olive oil
4 large eggs
1 cup half-and-half
¼ cup all-purpose flour
½ tsp. salt
¼ tsp. dry mustard powder
½ tsp. black pepper
¼ tsp. sweet paprika
¼ tsp. crushed red pepper flakes
1 TBSP. fresh basil, chopped
1 cup Swiss cheese or Gruyere cheese, shredded
Prepare the pie crust according to package directions for a baked quiche. Set aside. In a skillet, heat the olive oil and cook the zucchini until tender; if desired, season with salt and pepper. Remove the zucchini and add the onion to the skillet and cook until just tender. Whisk together the eggs, half-and-half, flour, salt, mustard powder, black pepper, sweet paprika, crushed red pepper flakes, and chopped basil until completely incorporated. Layer half of the zucchini and tomatoes in the bottom of the pie shell and sprinkle the cheese on top. Pour the egg mixture over the top. Layer the remaining tomatoes, zucchini, and onions over the top. Sprinkle with additional paprika if desired. Place the quiche on a foil lined baking sheet. Bake at 375 degrees for 35-40 minutes or until just set. Place foil loosely over the top of the quiche while baking if the edges are browning too much. Allow to cool for 10 minutes before slicing.
Peppery Squash Casserole
4 medium or large squash, diced
1 medium sweet onion, diced
2 TBSP. butter
1 tsp. salt
½ tsp. pepper
Dash of cayenne pepper
1 (4.5 oz.) can chopped green chilies, drained
1 TBSP. all-purpose flour
1 ½ cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese
1 large egg, slightly beaten
1 cup cottage cheese
½ cup finely shredded Parmesan
Fresh parsley (optional)
In a large skillet, sauté the squash and onions in the butter; cook until tender and lightly browned. Add the salt, pepper, dash of cayenne pepper, chilies, and flour. Place the mixture in a lightly oiled 2-quart casserole dish. Sprinkle the Monterey Jack cheese over the top. Combine the egg and cottage cheese, and spoon over the cheese layer. Sprinkle the Parmesan cheese over the top, and sprinkle with parsley. Bake at 400 degrees for 25-30 minutes.
Champagne Dijon Dressing
1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
¼ cup champagne vinegar
1 ¾ TBSP. Dijon mustard
2 TBSP. honey
1 TBSP. fresh lemon juice
½ tsp. salt
¼ tsp. ground black pepper
¼ tsp. garlic powder
¼ tsp. dried minced onion
In a mason jar with a lid, add all of the ingredients, except for the olive oil, and shake well. Slowly drizzle in the oil, and shake again. Refrigerate until ready to use. Shake the dressing again before using.
1 large avocado, halved, pitted and cut into cubes
½ cup red onion, finely chopped
2 tomatoes, seeded and diced
¼ cup cucumber, finely diced
6 cups chopped spinach and kale blend, or any organic lettuces
½ cup pomegranate arils
½ cup feta cheese crumbles or goat cheese
Mix together in a large bowl and serve with the champagne dressing. Optional: Use freshly sliced strawberries instead of the avocado, or use chopped nuts instead of the pomegranate arils; you can add thin slices of grilled chicken to the salad.
Grilled Corn in Husks
6 corn ears in the husk
6 TBSP. salted butter
Salt and pepper to taste
Cajun seasoning to taste, optional
Fill a large pot with water and add some salt to the water. Cut off the top silk tassels. Soak the corn in the water for 15-20 minutes. Soaking the corn in water will prevent the husks from burning or catching fire. Remove the corn from the water and grill the corn on medium-high heat for about 20 minutes, rotating every 5 minutes or so. When the corn is removed from the grill, the husks and silks will come off easily. Season the corn with butter, salt, pepper, and any additional seasonings.