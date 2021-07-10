More and more people are traveling right now. Getting out of the house and out into the wide world, whether to a state or national park or for a weekend stay at a relative’s home, people are excited to be out and about right now. For these day trips, excursions, and visits, fix a few snacks for the road or prepare some treats for everyone to enjoy when you get there. Cheeseburger muffins are a favorite snack of the teenagers who visit our home, and peanut butter blondies and savory or sweet snack mixes are simple treats to have on hand for these easy, breezy summer days.
Cheeseburger Muffins
1 lb. ground beef
1 small onion, finely chopped
2 ½ cups all-purpose flour
1 TBSP. sugar
2 tsp. baking powder
1 tsp. salt
¾ cup ketchup
¾ cup whole milk
½ cup butter, melted
2 large eggs, lightly beaten
1 ¼ tsp. yellow mustard
2 cups cheddar cheese, shredded
Cook the beef and onion over medium heat, until meat is no longer pink; drain.
In a bowl, combine the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. In another bowl, combine the ketchup, milk, butter, eggs, and mustard; stir into the dry ingredients. Stir in the beef mixture and add the shredded cheese. Use a spoon to fill greased mini muffin cups and bake at 400 degrees for 20-22 minutes or until toothpick comes out clean. You can freeze these and reheat as needed. Makes about 5 dozen. Optional: can add 2 slices chopped, cooked bacon to the mixture.
Summer Party Mix
4 cups Original Crispix cereal
4 cups Bugles
2 ½ cups Goldfish crackers
1 ½ cups mini pretzel twists
¼ cup vegetable oil
1 (1 oz.) packet dry ranch salad dressing mix
A dash of dill weed and a dash of garlic powder
Stir together the oil, ranch mix, and spices. Pour over the dry ingredients and spread onto a lightly greased baking pan. Bake at 250 degrees for 12-15 minutes; removing from oven every 5 minutes to gently stir. Allow to cool and store in an airtight container.
Peanut Butter and Chocolate Chip Blondies
1/3 cup butter, melted
½ cup light brown sugar, firmly packed
½ cup sugar
½ cup peanut butter
½ tsp. pure vanilla extract
¼ cup milk
1 large egg, slightly beaten
1 ½ cups all-purpose flour
½ tsp. salt
½ tsp. baking soda
1 cup semisweet chocolate chips
In a bowl, combine the butter, both sugars, peanut butter, vanilla extract, milk, and egg. Stir in the dry ingredients and chocolate chips. Stir well. Pour batter into a lightly greased 9-inch pan. Bake at 375 degrees for 25 minutes. Cut into squares. Note: You can use creamy or chunky peanut butter.
Cookies and Cream Ice Cream Cake
24 ice cream sandwiches
2 (8 oz.) containers whipped topping
1 cup crushed Oreo cookies
10-16 oz. caramel sauce
10-16 oz. chocolate sauce
Toppings: crushed Oreos, sprinkles, or mini M&M’s
Allow the ice cream sandwiches to soften slightly. Place 12 of the ice cream sandwiches in a single layer in the bottom of a 9x13 pan. (You may need to cut one or two of the sandwiches in half.) Stir together one container of whipped topping with one cup of crushed cookies. Spread over the ice cream sandwiches. Drizzle with half of the caramel and chocolate sauces. Top with a second layer of ice cream sandwiches. Frost with the second container of whipped topping. Evenly drizzle the caramel and chocolate sauces over the top; decorate with toppings of your choice. Freeze the cake for 2-3 hours or overnight, until firm.
Key Lime Party Chex
9 cups Rice Chex cereal
2 cups white chocolate chips
2 TBSP. butter
1 ½ cups powdered sugar
1 (3 oz.) box lime Jello
3 tsp. key lime juice
Place the chocolate chips and butter in a microwave-safe bowl, and microwave on high for 30 seconds Remove and stir and place back into the microwave; heat for an additional 30 seconds. Stir and repeat for 30 more seconds (no more than 1 ½ to 2 minutes) until smooth and completely melted. Stir the chocolate into the cereal and stir to coat. In a large bowl, stir together the powdered sugar and Jello. Pour the cereal mixture into the powdered sugar and jello, drizzle the key lime juice over the mixture, and toss gently to coat. Spread out onto a parchment lined baking sheet to cool.