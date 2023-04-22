Warmer temperatures and the calendar moving to mid-April let everyone know that summer isn’t too far away. Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation and its partners are offering several camps this summer where kids can enjoy a slew of fun activities and sports.
Registration is now open for Kid VS Wild, Lego Nerf, Camp Alpha, Camp Goodtimes and Gymnastics camps as well as the Matt Larry Baseball Camp and the Golf Fore Less kid’s golf camp.
Some of these camps are almost full, so act now if you want your child to participate.
The Kid VS Wild Camp features a week-long session of outdoor fun, including fishing, archery, arts and crafts, wildlife identification, outdoor safety and more.
Lego Nerf Camp invites campers to explore their creativity while constructing all kinds of objects with Legos and arts and crafts as well as plenty of time competing in Nerf games and battles with their fellow campers.
Gymnastics Camp invites girls and boys to enjoy gymnastics, tumbling, games as well as arts and crafts.
Camp ALPHA will educate kids about wellness, safety and leadership as well as have them participate in fun activities throughout the week.
Camp Goodtimes is a summer day camp for developmentally challenged youth ages 6 to 21. Activities include swimming, bowling, crafts, field trips and more.
“We know that parents are always looking for things for kids to do in the summer, and we are pleased to be able to offer these camps,” said Todd Wofford, RFPRA Director. “Be sure to register your kids soon though, because space is limited and the camps tend to fill up fast.”
The camps offer multiple sessions throughout the summer, but camp space is limited and registration is conducted on a first-come, first-serve basis. To register for Kid VS Wild, Lego Nerf, Camp ALPHA, Camp Goodtimes or Gymnastics camp visit our web site at rfpra.com, come by our offices at 1 Shorter Ave. or call 706-291-0766.
Matt Larry Baseball Camp is for kids ages 5 to 14 working on the fundamentals of baseball. To register, contact Matt Larry at 706-346-3026.
Golf Camp is for kids age 7 to 17 at the Etowah Park driving range. To register, call Shane Wilson at 706-802-0042.