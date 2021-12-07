Rome native and accomplished violinist Timothy Reynolds will be the star of two upcoming shows that will benefit area animals.
Reynolds is a Model High grad, a violin virtuoso and a graduate of the prestigious Berklee College of Music. He has performed in a variety of venues, using the violin to perform music from a wide range of genres from pop to rock and from classical to soul.
Reynolds will perform on Wednesday, Dec. 15 at the home of Jaime and Barry Hurley, 9 Belle Meade Drive from 6-9 p.m. Seating is limited to 100 guests.
On Saturday, Dec. 18, Reynolds will again perform a holiday show, this time at the Studio of Kelly Moore Photography, 115 South Broad Street.
Tickets for either show are $75 and include hors d'oeuvres, wine and beer. Tickets are available at www.RomeForTheRescues.org
All funds raised will benefit Rome for the Rescues, formerly Claws for Paws, a nonprofit created in 2018 to aid animal welfare organizations in Rome and Floyd County.
Despite limited ability to fundraise during the pandemic, the organization has continued to financially support local animal welfare organizations and have funded the sterilization of over 600 Floyd County cats and dogs.
"Rome for the Rescues is excited to present two amazing nights with Timothy Reyolds," said Nancy Knight, one of Rome for the Rescues' cofounders. "Due to the pandemic, we have been unable to have our annual fundraiser for the past two years. Our rescue organizations continue their efforts tirelessly, and the proceeds from our holiday events will help support their amazing work."