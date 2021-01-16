The launch of Summit Quests’s “Voices Over Cancer” publication is usually a big deal with lots of community members invited.
But this year’s event had to be scaled back.
That did not mean, however, that it was any less meaningful for the organization and those people featured in the very special book published each year to recognize stories of hope and of triumph over cancer as well as stories of loss and remembrance.
“We set up a tent and tables behind the cancer center and contacted individuals who shared their stories then presented the book to them,” said William James, founder of Summit Quest, a local nonprofit that provides, programs, resources and activities for are families affected by cancer. “We would have liked to do a big event but we couldn’t. But with politics and the pandemic we still thought people could use a feel-good moment.”
The book contains 20 stories of lives affected by cancer. Lacee Landrum tells of breast cancer journey that began in July, 2019. Phillip Nasworthy, a high school teacher and coach, talks about his diagnosis with Stage 4 Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma in 2018. Juan Nuñez talks about the importance of keeping a positive mindset in his story.
Mandy Perry writes about her son Grayson’s battle with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and how his first words at the diagnosis were “We can do this.”
“He said it could be two days or two weeks, nobody really knew,” writes Debbie Hayes. “I thank God I am still here almost two years later. I do believe God did this! He is an awesome God!”
Brenda McGlotha writes “No one wants unwanted guests in their body, but if they show up you just have to let them know that they can’t stay and they’re not welcome.”
“My journey has some good days and some bad ones,” writes Elizabeth Bell. “I am blessed to be here today to share my story with the world. I want to be able to share hope of my journey with others.”
Vicki Blair writes “The miracle is that without going in begrudgingly for a mammogram in early December of 2018, I might not be here to talk about it.”
Not all the stories detail triumph over the disease. In a touching tribute, Flor E. Gutierrez writes a heartfelt letter to her sister Nancy, who fought cancer for two-and-a-half years before succumbing to the illness. The story is written in both English and Spanish.
“The book gives them a voice,” James said. “A lot of times cancer can make us feel like a victim. But telling their stories is a way to take control of their journey. It’s very healing in a way for many people and it can definitely help or inspire others.”
And while the new book is just one of the more visible projects of Summit Quest, the organization has been working to provide local families affected by cancer with resources and activities throughout the pandemic.
While many of its larger events were sidelined, James said Summit Quest focused on individual families at at time, providing each with the support they needed. Some outdoor activities (a highlight for many kids and families) still took place on a smaller scale with just immediate family members participating together instead of large groups of families.
“Right now our funding is focused on the individual families and their needs,” James said. “Acts of kindness, food, transportation, things they really need.”
Copies of “Voices Over Cancer” are available at Redmond Regional Medical, Advent Health, Harbin Clinic Cancer Center and by contacting Summit Quest through its Facebook page.
To learn more about Summit Quest or to reach out to the organization, visit online at www.mysummitquest.org or search “Summit Quest” on Facebook.