St. Mary’s School is kicking off its “Color the Knight” spring fundraiser with three events community members might be excited about.
The first event is an in-person Color Fun Run at the school on Saturday, March 19 starting at 9 a.m. There will also be an optional Virtual 5k for those who’d like to run on their own.
The run will take place from 9 a.m. to noon and will be done by age group. There will be food, inflatables and games.
Registration is available at www.facebook.com/StMarysColorThe Knight and prices are $35 for participants (includes a race shirt, medal and swag bag); $30 for St. Mary’s alumni and $25 for St. Mary’s students, faculty and staff.
“The color run will be a fun filled community event taking place at Saint Mary’s School,” said St. Mary’s PTO President Julie Ireland. “We will be hosting a color run (this is non-competitive) and we will have games, music, bubble machines, food, and inflatables. People who attend the color run will also be able to take a peek at the auction baskets from the online auction.”
There will also be an Online Auction beginning Thursday, March 17 at 9 a.m. through Saturday, March 19 at 7 p.m. Auction items will include gift baskets, sparking spaces and class auction items for St. Mary’s parents as well as fun filled parties and vacations.
The school will also host a Reverse Raffle which will take place on Facebook Live, March 19 at 6:30 p.m. You do not have to be in virtual attendance to win.
“People do not want to miss their 1 in 350 chance to win $10,000,” Ireland said. “We are so excited to offer a webpage to purchase raffle tickets using a credit card. This makes it so much easier to support Saint Mary’s School. Anyone can buy one if they are 18 or older.”